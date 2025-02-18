OFFICERS are appealing for information after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman on board a train to Penzance.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Between 8.50pm and shortly after 9pm on Monday, December 16, the train was between Truro and Camborne, when a man entered the carriage and sat down next to a woman. He then pulled down his trousers and began masturbating.
“It is believed the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help officers with their investigation.”
Anybody with information about the incident is urged to contact officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 598 of 16 December.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.