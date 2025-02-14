THE A38 is closed through the Glynn Valley after a car collided with a lorry.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the road is closed while recovery work is carried out, adding that no one is reported to have been injured as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to the A38 at Glynn Valley at around 8.15am on Friday, February 14, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry. A road closure has been put in place while recovery work is carried out. Nobody is reported to have been injured.”