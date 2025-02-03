ONE taken to hospital following crash at infamous A30 junction.
On Friday, January 31, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a Land Rover and a double decker bus on the westbound carriageway of A30, near Plusha at around 4.15pm.
Following the incident, the male bus driver sustained injuries that were not thought to be serious and was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “There were no passengers on the bus at the time.”
As a result of the crash, the westbound carriageway was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene and was fully reopened some five hours later at around 9.30pm.