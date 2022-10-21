900 trees to be planted in Liskeard ( )

900 trees to be planted
Project Earth, a charity who aims to plant, and help people plant, as many trees as possible in the UK is hosting a planting event in Liskeard to help mitigate the climate crisis.
The charity who work with landowners, environmental and voluntary organisations, and the general public, will be planting 900 trees in High Wood, Liskeard, of varying species including Oak, Beech, Alder, Aspen, Cornish Elm, Wild Cherry, Wild Service, Goat Willow, Silver Birch, and Rowan.
The event will take place over several dates in January 2023. It is encouraged that anyone who is interested in going to bring a small border spade or a fencing spade / drainage shovel ideal for tree planting, gardening gloves, sturdy footwear, plenty of food and water and hand sanitiser.
