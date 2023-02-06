Bryan Ward, 40, from Dobwalls was arrested by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police on Thursday, February 2.
At the time, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they had been in the area and arrested a man after reports of a male breaching a criminal behaviour idea.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said at the time of the arrest: “Officers were in the Dobwalls area earlier today (February 2) in relation to reports of a male who had breached the conditions of a criminal behaviour order. Police have arrested a man in connection to this and he remains in police custody at this time."
Confirming the identity of the man as Mr Ward, Devon and Cornwall Police provided a further update, confirming that the man had appeared at magistrates’ court on suspicion of a breach of a criminal behaviour order.
The spokesperson later added: “Bryan Ward, 40, from Dobwalls has been charged with breach of a criminal behaviour order. He appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court today and is due to appear again on Monday 6 February.”