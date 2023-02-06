A man from Dobwalls has been charged with a breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Bryan Ward, 40, from Dobwalls was arrested by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police on Thursday, February 2.

Pictures circulated on social media showed a scene outside a residential address near to the Highwayman pub in the village, involving two police vans.

At the time, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they had been in the area and arrested a man after reports of a male breaching a criminal behaviour idea.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said at the time of the arrest: “Officers were in the Dobwalls area earlier today (February 2) in relation to reports of a male who had breached the conditions of a criminal behaviour order. Police have arrested a man in connection to this and he remains in police custody at this time."

Confirming the identity of the man as Mr Ward, Devon and Cornwall Police provided a further update, confirming that the man had appeared at magistrates’ court on suspicion of a breach of a criminal behaviour order.

The spokesperson later added: “Bryan Ward, 40, from Dobwalls has been charged with breach of a criminal behaviour order. He appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court today and is due to appear again on Monday 6 February.”