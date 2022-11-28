Just over a year ago, the Dartmoor Line reopened to regular passengers trains. And with a year of services back under its belt, the line is celebrating 250,000 journeys made.

As of this morning, (Monday November, 28)250,000 journeys have been made on the line since its reopening and

to celebrate the occasion, Rail Minister Huw Merriman MP has visited to officially open the renovated station building in Okehampton.

The line reopened on November 20, back in 202, restoring a regular, year-round service for the first time in almost 50 years following more than £40m of Government investment.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman said: “A big congratulations to everyone who has been involved in bringing this wonderful line back into regular use over the past year.

“With over 250,000 journeys made, restoring this vital route has undone 50 years of damage – we’ve reconnected a community and created new opportunities for jobs, tourism, education and leisure.

“Our Restoring Your Railway programme is making a real contribution to levelling up the country and breathing new life into previously cut-off areas”

GWR Managing Director, Mark Hopwood added: “It is hard to believe that it is already a year since we and our partners reopened the Dartmoor Line, ahead of time and under budget.

“This anniversary, with more than 250,000 journeys now made, is testament to the hard work of so many who campaigned for the line’s reinstatement and those who worked day and night to deliver the project £10m under budget.

“The continued demand shows just how important good rail connections are for the community, and the economies, they serve.”

Reinstatement of the Dartmoor Line was made possible by Network Rail’s team of engineers who worked tirelessly to deliver a huge programme of work including laying 11 miles of new track and installing 24,000 concrete sleepers and 29,000 tonnes of ballast in a record-breaking 20-day period