WITH the year coming to a close, 2024 has been a big year for news with the UK and US both welcoming new leaders, multiple named storms battering the country, and a cursed rendition of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
However, this year has also been a big one for local news, with the past 12 month being filled with a number of variety of stories,
Here are some of the biggest stories from the last 12 months:
1. General Election changes
Back in July, all eyes were on the general election, and our reporters were at all your local counting stations ready to give you the results as they came in.
While some counting stations got their results in less than an hour, it was a slightly longer affair in South East Cornwall.
As the night went on, there was uncertainty as to whether sitting Conservative MP, Sheryl Murray would retain her seat, or whether the area was set for change in the form of Lib Dem or Labour.
All through the night, there didn’t seem to be any indication as to who was set to win, however, ten hours after the count had started, Anna Gelderd was revealed as the area’s new Labour MP.
A close affair, there were less than 2,000 votes separating the two candidates.
2. Looe Land Train incident
In October, residents were shocked after an incident saw one of Looe Land Train’s vehicles tip over while carrying passengers.
Following the incident, a number of people were reported as injured, leading Looe Land Train to issue a statement. A spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening at an event being held at Tregoad Holiday Park, the Looe Land Train trailer was involved in an accident whilst carrying several passengers.
“The carriage of the land train tipped over and a number of its passengers have been injured.
“We understand from the emergency services that 10 people are being treated at local hospitals and we also understand that none of these injuries are critical or life threatening.
“At this time the cause of the accident is unknown and no other vehicles were involved. We will be fully cooperating with any investigation by the authorities.”
3. Goodbye Pirate FM
In 2024, many residents were sad to see the end of Pirate FM, this also meant saying goodbye to many much-loved presenters.
In particular, many were saddened after Cornish entertainer Johnny Cowling announced that he would be leaving the station.
Back in April he said: “After nine Incredible years, today’s (April 5) Pirate FM hometime will be my last.”
Mr Cowling’s departure cames as the station prepared to lose its identity amid changes at owners Bauer, who acquired UKRD, the group which owned Pirate FM from its launch on April 3, 1992, in 2019.
Greatest Hits Radio Cornwall has since taken over Pirate FM’s frequencies on 102.2 and 102.8 FM, with all shows networked with the exception of an afternoon show presented by Scott Temple and Holly Day.
4. New beginnings for Bodmin nightclub
2024 saw the one Bodmin nightclub, give itself a fresh start following the tragic events of 2023.
In May, one year on from a fateful night which saw the death of Michael Riddiough-Allen after a night out, it is very much the case of ‘new beginnings and a new name’ for a Bodmin nightclub which started to thrive under new management.
At the start of the year, Phil Turner, a local businessman who had worked at the Eclipse Nightclub before the pandemic as a bouncer took the biggest risk of his career, taking over a club which some thought was consigned to a future as flats.
Upon its reopening after the pandemic, Mr Turner said records which had shown an average attendance of 160 in a venue which had previously seen 450 was already proving troublesome for the business under its previous management.
However, the events of April 30, 2023, spelled what was thought to be the final call for the venue, when the death of Mr Riddiough-Allen down the road from the venue, combined with a public response from the previous management which was widely criticised by residents saw the figures attending the club collapsing to 60.
The venue was merely weeks from permanent closure and facing a future converted to flats when Mr Turner persuaded the building’s owner to give it one last chance as a nightclub. At the time of taking it over, Mr Turner emphasised that under his leadership, the venue would be secure, safe and welcoming for all to enjoy a night out in a venue which, in time, would offer something different for revellers to enjoy.
Six months later, a dramatic turnaround of the once seemingly beaten business not only saw the gradual return of club goers, but it also heralded in a central tenet of Mr Turner’s plan – a new identity to mark new beginnings.
Gone was the name ‘Eclipse Nightclub’ which had launched upon the tenure of the Wilsons in the late 1990’s, and incoming was its new identity of ‘Neon’.
5. 20mph speed limits
A big topic of discussion for motorists in 2024 was the introduction of 20 mph speed limits in built-up areas.
With trials of the restriction previously introduced across Wales, it was Cornwall’s turn to slow down on the roads.
In September Cornwall Council unveiled the next phase of 20mph speed reductions, which saw third phase in the Cornwall Gateway area including Rame Peninsula, Saltash, Tideford, Trematon, Landrake and St Germans.
A reduced scheme was implemented following the public consultation on the proposals to decrease the speed limit which Cornwall Council said received strong local support.
In Saltash, it was decided to keep the 30mph speed limit to support traffic flow in three areas: Callington Road, the eastern end of St Stephens Road, and the northern end of Church Road.
Though the rollout has been met with sizeable frustration from residents.
During a consultation held by 20s plenty, objections mostly highlighted the extended journey times, driver frustration and the lack of evidence over perceived benefits to safety and air quality.
6. BBC series makes a splash in Looe
This year saw star on-screen as part of new BBC drama series, Beyond Paradise.
The show, which follows Detective Humphrey Goodman as he solves a series of mysterious cases in the fictional Devonian town of Shipton Abbot, took to the streets of South East Cornwall, with filming locations including both Looe and Liskeard – despite its Devonian setting.
Residents not only got to see some of their favourite places on screen, they also got to spot and meet some of their favourite actors out and about as film crews and stars spent time in some of the area’s much-loved towns.
Back in June, excitement peaked as locals had the chance to star in the series, after producers put out a call for local acting talent.
Did you meet any actors during their time in the county?