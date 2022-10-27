12 more deaths recorded in Cornwall

There were 12 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 27th October 2022 4:26 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

A total of 1,083 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 1,071 on the week before.

They were among 12,376 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.

A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.

