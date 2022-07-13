11 more deaths recorded in Cornwall

11 more deaths recorded in CornwallThere were 11 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Cornwall.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday 13th July 2022 3:14 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 943 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 932 a week previously.
They were among 11,227 deaths recorded across the South West.
The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.
A total of 158,188 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 157,338 last week.