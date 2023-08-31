While the album maintains an overall reflective and introspective mood, there are moments of energetic propulsion that provide contrast and dynamism. “Joan of Arc” and “Georgia” infuse the album with a rhythmic urgency, showcasing OMD’s ability to balance contemplation with more upbeat sonic elements. These tracks not only offer aural diversity but also reinforce the idea that beneath the surface of any era’s ethos, there are layers of emotion and complexity waiting to be unearthed.