NATIONAL HIGHWAYS, the body responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of major roads in Britain has issued an urgent travel warning for today (April 12) with high winds expected across Cornwall.
The warning comes as a yellow weather warning for wind took effect at 6 am this morning, with the warning area covering Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and the wider South West.
While the Met Office weather warning covers 14 hours, National Highways are warning that travel disruption amid the inclement weather seen over the last 24 hours could last for 36 hours.
The A30 on Bodmin Moor is among the areas that, being prone to high winds, could prove particularly challenging along with other areas of high ground.
National Highways advises motorists – particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, motorhomes, and motorcycles, and those towing caravans and trailers – to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys. Drivers should also pay particular attention when travelling across exposed locations such as coastal and high-lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.
Forecasters expect the winds to slowly ease during Wednesday evening, and the M48 Severn Bridge is likely to be affected by the strong winds across this period.
Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager for National Highways, said: “Based on the weather forecasts, we’re expecting heavy rain and then high, gusting winds to sweep across the country from the west and we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather, and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans, and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and drive to the conditions. Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.
"Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty.”