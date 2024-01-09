Details of the free family film for January hosted at Callington Town Hall has been announced.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This months free Family Film Show will show Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Saturday, December 13, with doors open at 2pm. Refreshments are available to purchase.
“The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
“It will be shown at Callington Town Hall, New Road, Callington, PL17 7BD. Contact 01579 384039 for more details.”