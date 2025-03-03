A GRANDMOTHER who started making Cornish pasties 50 years ago was named the first-ever World’s Fastest Crimper at an amateur contest on Saturday.
The event at the Great Cornish Food Store attracted entrants from Cornwall, the wider South West and as far afield as Japan.
Overall winner Sue Mountford, 77, from Penpol, learned the art of pasty-making by watching her mother. She admitted she had not baked one for quite some time and was modest about the quality of those she had made.
“I’m elated – thrilled to bits,” she said. “The award is amazing and quite a surprise, especially given I have arthritis in my fingers.
“We’ve always made pasties in my family. I loved watching my mum make them. You could say I’m a natural born crimper!”
Competitors speed-crimped three pasties against the clock, and were judged on the number of crimps and the quality of the seal. Runner-up was Lynn Counter from St Newlyn East.
Among the entrants was accountant and avid pasty fan Yuriko Shigyo, who flew all the way from Tokyo to take part. She visited Tregothnan the day before the contest and spent Saturday morning taking in the sights of Truro, before being given a crimping masterclass by professional pasty maker Graham Cornish, winner of the inaugural World Pasty Championships at the Eden Project in 2012.
Yuriko, who competed in traditional Japanese dress, said: “My parents visited Penzance many years ago and told me about Cornwall and pasties.
“I make pasties at home - my crimping is quite different to the traditional method but today I have learned the authentic way.”
In the Under-16s section, finalists in a close crimp-off were 12-year-olds Paddy Gamble from Perranporth and Harry Sheffield from St Austell. Paddy’s speedy and expert crimping won him top prize – and he credited his grandmother for schooling him in the traditional skill.
He said: “It was a bit scary up there on stage but nice to win,” he said. “My nan makes the best pasties, and I can’t wait to tell her I’ve got first prize.”
Judges included DT teachers from Richard Lander and Truro High schools, expert speed crimper Julie Roberts from Bodmin-based Proper Cornish company, where 76,000 pasties are hand-crimped in a day. Julie can crimp a pasty in six seconds flat: “The secret’s in the fold,” she said, sagely.
All competitors received Cornishware mugs in black and white and bearing the word “Crimper”, Cornish chocolate and their pasties to bake at home. The event also featured Cornisgh songs performed by C-Birds and Kesson Tus.
The contest was the finale of Cornish Pasty Week, which raises thousands of pounds to raise the profile of local produce and cookery in schools. Much-loved mascots Mr and Mrs Pasty toured Cornwall, making a surprise entrance at St Mabyn Primary School near Bodmin to join 28 pupils in a pasty-making lesson.
Cornish Pasty Association chairman Jason Jobling said: “Cornish Pasty Week has been a great success in celebrating our favourite food and helping us give back to the community by supporting schools in their food and cooking activities”.