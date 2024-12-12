An Gilen Vas
An – The, Bas – Shallow, Kilen - Nook
what3words - ///leads.foods.feels
An Gilen Vas yw treth gerys-da yn Aberfala. Yntra treth kastel ha Lynnyeyn Pryskelow, ha ryb Gyllyngdune (An Gilen Dhown – The Deep Nook). Treth meur gerys gans neuvyoryon, yma gwithysi – sawya war’n treth oll an hav, mis Me dhe mis Gwynngala. Y hyllir gweles an treth dre jynn skeusen der an kerrosweyth kyns mos.
Gyllyngvase beach is a popular beach in Falmouth, between Castle Beach and Swanpool, and next to Gyllyngdune (An Gilen Dhown – The Deep Nook). It’s a beach much loved by swimmers; there are life guards on the beach all summer, from May to September. You can see the beach via webcam on the internet before you go.
Yma gwel dha a gastel Pendennis diworth an treth, hag yma kerdh dhe Lynnyeyn Pryskelow dhe’n tu aral. Yma koffiji war’n treth rag dehen rew, koffi ha tesen, hag yma koffiji aral ryb an treth rag bos ha diwes a-ji.
There is a good view of Pendennis Castle from the beach, and there is a walk to Swanpool in the other direction. There is a cafe on the beach for ice cream, coffee and cake, and another cafe beside the beach where you can have food and drinks inside.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com