Jim: My Dad had been toying with the possibility of bringing it to the stage but sadly never got to fully commit to it. When we began developing the idea back in 2015, the first thing I did was to search my Dad’s notes. I discovered snippets of thoughts and ideas he’d scribbled down, and I knew from talking with him that he wanted to focus on the Dates episode (his personal favourite), where Del and Raquel first met. I also found a two-page opening scene, which our opening scene is based on. About six months later I was helping my Mum clear out the garage when I came across an old audio cassette tape with the words “This Time Next Year” written on it. We played the tape and there was Chas and Dave (as Del and Rodney) singing “We’re gonna be alright, the good times are on their way!” Mum recalled that back in the late 1990’s Dad had gone to Chas’s studio to work on a song, and this was obviously the result. So, we had the beginning of an opening scene and what I felt would make a great and uplifting final song. This was around about the time that Paul came on board, and it really took off from there.