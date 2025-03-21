The plight of the beaver has been something that I've followed for some time, after meeting Cornish Pioneer Chris Jones and learning about his project to reintroduce beavers at Woodland Valley Farm in Ladock back in 2017. They're amazing creatures and their natural habitat could change our environment for the better. The Cornwall Wildlife Trust have been doing an incredible project doing cutting edge work on flood prevention. I've seen a dam at Woodland Valley Farm, built by beavers, and they're real architectural feats. If you’ve not been to visit, I would thoroughly recommend it, especially parents and students. It really is an amazing place. And now there could be more of them.