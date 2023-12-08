THE ongoing weather misery is showing no signs of abating as the Met Office issue yet another yellow weather warning for rain.
A large band of rain is set to hit Devon and Cornwall overnight, with the potential for further flooding and disruption caused by the rain going onto already-saturated ground.
This has led the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain, in force from 1 am tomorrow morning (December 9) until 9 am.
The Met Office forecast said of the weather warning: "Following the heavy rainfall of recent days, a further spell of heavy rain early on Saturday may bring further disruption to travel."
What to Expect
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer