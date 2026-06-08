Today, Monday, June 8, in Liskeard, early drizzle will give way to brighter conditions by midday. Clouds might linger, though sunny spells should appear in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C, with minimum values about 10°C. Showers remain possible, but overall rainfall looks light, making for a fairly moderate forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with a consistent risk of showers throughout the day. Afternoon breaks in the cloud could offer a glimpse of sunshine, but light rain may resurface. Expect a gentle breeze. Skies remain mostly grey. Maximum temperatures near 14°C add a mild feel, while lows hover about 10°C.
Midweek looks unsettled, as patchy drizzle returns. Sunny intervals might appear later, though showers remain quite likely. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild, and nights linger about 9°C. Soggy spells may pop up periodically, so a mix of cloud and breaks of brightness is expected. Winds pick up slightly, but nothing extreme.
Late week is likely to bring heavier bursts of rain on Thursday. Conditions appear damper, with moderate rainfall persisting through the morning. Brief drier spells could surface, but expect ongoing cloud cover. Temperatures reach near 16°C, with lows settling about 11°C. Gustier winds may develop, making it feel cooler. Showers look widespread until late afternoon.
This weekend is set to warm up on Friday, bringing more sunshine and lighter showers. Expect a few passing clouds, but overall drier skies. Temperatures hover near 19°C, while nights remain about 14°C. Rain remains possible, yet falls should be brief, closing the week on a mild note.
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