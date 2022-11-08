Young Pilgrims stun Swans in cup
Plymouth Argyle’s youngsters ended their involvement in the Under-18 Professional Development Cup by inflicting a first defeat on previously unbeaten Swansea, 1-0, writes Mike Sampson.
This was a very young Argyle side, due to injuries and call-ups to the first team, but Joe Hatch’s first-half goal was enough to see them hold on to a notable victory against their Category Two opponents.
The game had a high tempo, with both sides looking dangerous at the Millenium Fields, where Argyle were the first to go close with Lewis Colwell’s free-kick flying just wide of the Swans’ goal on 23 minutes.
Swansea were looking dangerous and only a great clearance by Cole Gibbings prevented the Welsh side from scoring.
Back came the young Greens, with Hatch’s long-range effort forcing a fine save from the visiting goalkeeper.
It was only a short reprieve for the Swans as Argyle took a 38th minute lead when Hatch scored with a great header.
Argyle finished the half strongly, with Jack Matthews seeing his effort pushed wide by the ‘keeper for a corner, from which Hatch put in another great header, only to see the Swans’ custodian once again make a great save.
The second half began with the ‘keeper making another fine save from Edworthy, before Henry Donovan’s great pass found Hatch, who turned well, only to see his shot go narrowly wide. Donovan did well to hold off his marker to find Edworthy but once again his shot was saved.
Swansea increased the pressure on the Argyle youngsters as the game entered the final quarter, but the home side defended really well to hold on to their slender lead.
ARGYLE: Zak Baker, Jensen Ireland, Joel Sullivan, Cole Fisher, Cole Gibbings, Jack Matthews, Lewis Colwell, Kieran Edworthy, Henry Donovan, Joe Hatch, Jack Endacott. Substitutes not used: Jadore Lawson, Dan Holman, Teagan Finn, Gene Price, Will Sullivan.
