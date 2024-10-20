By Robbie Morris at The Mill
FA VASE (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 0 Thornbury Town 1
Torpoint’s FA Vase campaign came to an end at The Mill on Saturday when they were defeated by a single goal against their Hellenic League opponents from Gloucestershire.
Only goal of the tie came after 40 minutes when Callum Chalmers flicked the ball into the path of Marcus Wormwell, who went past two defenders and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
Torpoint’s hopes of a comeback were hit when they had to play half of the second period with 10 men after Sam Hepworth was shown a second yellow card.
Thornbury started the brightest with a corner in the second minute when Cam Drew crossed to Chambers, who blasted his effort over the bar from close range.
Three minutes later with the visitors on the front foot, Chalmers’ effort from the edge of the area was blocked by goalkeeper Ryan Rickard’s feet.
In the 25th minute, a Torpoint corner was fired into the penalty area by Harry Jeffery, the ball fell to Hepworth, who headed the ball home, but the effort was disallowed for a foul by Luke Cloke on a defender.
On the half hour, Thornbury’s Harry Brock took a shot on the edge of the area but the ball was easily collected by Rickard.
A few minutes later, after an excellent run by Hird, he struck the ball from the edge of the penalty area but visiting keeper Adam Clark saved well.
Then came Wormwell’s goal in the 40th minute and the visitors went into the break with a slender advantage.
Four minutes into the second half Hird had a shot from 20 yards which was pushed around the post by Clark.
Just past the hour, Elliot Mason had a shot from 20 yards which was well saved by Clark over the bar.
But seven minutes later, Torpoint were reduced to 10 men. Initially Hepworth fouled a Thornbury player and was shown a yellow card; then he was given a second yellow and his marching orders for comments made to the referee.
Torpoint produced some late pressure in search of an equaliser and with two minutes remaining a cross into the penalty area found Cloke, whose header was parried away by Clark.
The loose ball was then claimed by the keeper just in time to deny Cloke a second chance.
Torpoint are back in Western League action next Saturday when they welcome Ilfracombe Town to the Mill.
Torpoint Athletic: R Rickard, R Simmons (M Edwards 45), J Pope, L Vooght (D Murray 70), S Hepworth, F Chapman, H Jeffery (M Lucas 85), J Smale, G Hird (J Miller 70), L Cloke, M Elliot. Sub not used: T Coombes. Yellow cards: L Vooght, S Hepworth, M Lucas. Red card: S Hepworth (2nd yellow).
Thornbury Town: A Clark, D Parry, A Fowler, N Sage, J Guest, S Moseley (J Brock 84), H Brock, F Moss (L Fraklin 67), C Chalmers, M Wormwell, C Drew (T Black 67). Subs not used: M Togghill, W Fowler. Scorer: M Wormwell (40).
Referee: Leigh Michael (St Austell). Attendance: 121. MoM: Fred Chapman (Torpoint).
Altarnun 3 Torpoint Athletic Reserves 1
A hat-trick from Oliver Wetherall gave Altarnun victory over Torpoint Athletic Reserves in the St Piran League Premier Division (East) on Saturday.
George Mills scored the only goal in the 78th minute for the away side, but it only proved to be a consolation at Trezibett. The reserves will hope to bounce back when they visit Saltash Borough next Saturday in the Tracey Banfield Cup.