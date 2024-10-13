By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Area Darts League
TWO weeks of matches have been played and two teams are unbeaten.
Last week saw Dobwalls FC B beat J J’s Bar 4-3 which was the score top of the table Manor House beat Liskeard RBL.
Dobwalls FC A also won 4-3 against their C team while the Con Club enjoyed the biggest victory of the week against Sports Club Belles (5-2).
Scores: DOBWALLS FC A 4 (K Agar 115, 125; E Bettison 113, 118) DOBWALLS FC C 3 (H Marshall 115, C Haley 110); DOBWALLS FC B 4 (J Keast 110, 121; Courtenay Mutton 2x120; Cara Mutton 3x100, P Pope 133) JJ’S BAR 3 (D Jefford 114, 121; J Hardy 116; A Cole 100); MANOR HOUSE 4 (L Coffin 109; L Gregory 120; K Devine 100) LISKEARD RBL 2 (K Markey 104, 124; J Clarke 121); No personal scores from SC Belles v Con Club.
Liskeard and District Darts League
THE two games played this week saw emphatic victories for leaders MC Nuts and JJ’s Bar with the Nuts, who are 12 points clear off JJ’s having played a game more, seeing off Dobwalls FC 9-2, while JJ’s enjoyed a 7-4 success at DFC Biffa.
The match between British Legion and Manor House was postponed, while Sports Club had a bye.
Scores: DFC Biffa 4 (P Willcocks 2x100; T Hicks 100, 121, 125; C Miles 120, 122, 125; P Mutton 100; J Chudleigh 2x100, 133, 134, 2x140) JJ’s Bar 7 (K Latham 100; J Spargo 4x100, 123; P Wright 2x100, 116, 120; Z Peel 4x100; K Fowler 5x100, 2x140; S Rogers 100) MC NUTS 9 (J Harris 100, 123, 140; A Stidwell 2x100, 140; A Cooper Jnr 100, 140; R Pollard 100; L Lawrence 100; R O’Connor 5x100, 125, 140) DOBWALLS FC 2 (R Hummerstone 2x100, 120, 140; J Keast 117, 136).