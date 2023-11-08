IT’S not often you hear Liskeard-Looe and Wales in the same sentence, but former Lux Park junior Lloyd Fairbrother made his international debut for the Principality in Saturday’s friendly with the world-famous Barbarians in Cardiff.
Read the thoughts of Wales coach Warren Gatland on the 31-year-old who plays for Newport Dragons, on the back of this week’s Cornish Times.
In the local rugby, a derby between Bodmin and Liskeard-Looe is always eagerly anticipated.
Read Barry Mumford’s report on the game which saw the visitors come out on top, while there are also reports on Saltash’s 67-0 success over Illogan Park in the same Counties Two Cornwall division, and news from Saltash Seconds’ difficult afternoon at Launceston Castles in the league below.
Saltash United are in a rebuild under former Millbrook manager Macca Brown, and the Ashes feature heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
We hear from Brown on the departure of striker Jordan Ewing to Bideford as well as his thoughts on an impressive performance from birthday boy Ethan Wright in Saturday’s narrow defeat to Western League Premier Division leaders Bridgwater United.
Inside are Brown’s thoughts on the game and a report from sports editor, Nigel Walrond.
Saltash’s neighbours Torpoint Athletic were also in action, and the Point produced a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 at high-flying Brixham.
Read Robbie Morris’ and Steve Richards’ report on the clash at Wall Park as well as a summary on Bodmin Town’s 3-1 defeat at Penzance in SWPL Premier West.
As ever there’s the latest from the St Piran League on a day where only a dozen or so fixtures went ahead due to the effects of Storm Ciaran, however it didn’t stop St Dominick from advancing in the League Cup, while there was a good home win for Polperro over Saltash United Reserves in Premier Division East.
On the back page read about women’s football, including a win on the road for Liskeard Athletic at Frampton Rangers in the South West Regional Women’s League.
The Cornish Marathon takes in much of East Cornwall including starting and finishing in Pensilva, and the 2023 edition took place last Sunday. Read about some local success on the Sport In Focus page on page 39.
Hockey wise there’s the latest reports from another week of action involving the men and women at Caradon, including a commanding away victory from the men’s first team.
We also check in on Liskeard Bowling Club’s presentation day at Lanhydrock recently.
Inside are a list of all the award winners plus a collection of photos from the bash.
The winter sports are in full flow now. Read about the latest from the local darts leagues, plus the national qualifiers for three short mat bowls competitions were held in Cornwall.
The WH Bond Liskeard Snooker League’s latest news and results are also featured, including the announcement of the cup draws, plus read about the Looe and District Pool League Doubles and Trebles competitions.
Golf wise we find out who won what in the weekly veterans and lady competitions at St Mellion.