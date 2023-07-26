WESTERN League football returns this Saturday with all the Cornish Times clubs involved in action.
Helston Athletic’s former Saltash United defender Callum O’Brien has given his thoughts ahead of his return to the Waterways Stadium next Tuesday night, plus how life is going at one of the country’s most western Step Five clubs.
There are reports on last week’s friendlies involving Torpoint Athletic and Saltash, both sides winning their two games ahead of the big kick-off.
Elsewhere on the football front, Liskeard Athletic Women have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season, while there is a profile on Pensilva, last year’s Duchy League Division One champions, who are preparing for the new season.
Saturday’s cricket programme across the county might have been an entire washout – but there’s still plenty of bat and ball to read.
Callington Thirds won the Rosevear Cup at St Stephen on Sunday while there are pieces on Cornwall Over 60s’ upcoming match with the touring Australians, plus a feature on disability cricket in the Duchy.
Ladies cricket is thriving at the moment with many clubs starting teams, and we check-in for an update from Liskeard as they grow.
There is also the latest report and reaction from the world of rugby league and Cornwall Choughs’ home game with Workington Town, plus a busy month for Tamar Trotters Running Club.
We also check in on basketball and cycling plus news of a new date for Newquay Rowing Club’s charity fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West.