KAYAKING isn’t a sport that gets as much publicity as others, but Lanivet’s Matt Collinge has been named in the Great Britain team for upcoming trips across Europe.
Read all about it on the back of this week’s Cornish Times.
The football season gets underway in less than a month and Western League Premier Division outfit Torpoint Athletic visited SWPL Premier West side Wadebridge Town last Friday night.
Read Nigel Walrond’s report from Bodieve Park on the seven-goal thriller that the Point edged 4-3.
Liskeard Athletic will take on Championship opposition in Huddersfield Town next Saturday (1pm) but have also confirmed that they will be taking on West Bromwich Albion’s Under 23s side next Tuesday night, the evening before they welcome Torpoint’s league rivals, Falmouth Town.
It has also been announced how much the Blues have been fined for their behaviour during the SWPL Walter C Parson League Cup final against Okehampton Argyle at Launceston back in May.
See the back for more on what punishments the Cornwall FA have handed out.
Saltash United Legends took on Manchester United Legends at the Waterways Stadium on Saturday.
Read all about the afternoon which also saw a special presentation to recently-departed boss Danny Lewis.
Elsewhere in the town, Saltash RFC president Bill Ryan was honoured at the recent Cornwall RFU AGM meeting in Camborne.
The cricket season is in full swing with yet another full programme played across the county.
However it was a bad afternoon for Callington as they dropped to the foot of the table in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
There is also a report from Gunnislake’s trip to Newquay Thirds, plus a round-up from across the divisions including an unbeaten 111 from Nick Parker propelled Callington Seconds to an excellent victory at their Werrington counterparts.
We check in on the men’s and ladies’ sections at St Mellion Golf Club while there’s heartache for Callington bowler Mandy Jones as she narrowly misses out on a place in the All England Finals as well as scores from the local clubs.
We get the latest lowdown on the angling world from Chris Hall as he gives us an update on lakes across the Duchy, while Looe Sailing Club have been enjoying the fine weather.
East Cornwall Harriers’ runners have been out and about.
We find out about success for the ladies in the Cornish Multi-Terrain Race Series, plus a couple of members tackle the notoriously tough North Devon AONB Marathon.