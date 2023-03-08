SALTASH United AFC remain firmly in the Western League Premier Division title hunt and the leaders picked up maximum points last week.
They beat South East Cornwall rivals Millbrook 4-0 in midweek before seeing off Cadbury Heath 4-1 on Saturday.
There are reports from both as well as the reaction of boss Danny Lewis in this week’s ten-page Cornish Times sports section.
Millbrook, who hosted Mousehole last night (played after the paper went to press) were without a game on Saturday.
Torpoint Athetic were another Cornish side to play twice last week, both on their travels.
They made the short trip up to Buckland Athletic in midweek and lost by a single goal (1-0) before earning a useful point at Sherborne Town on Saturday thanks to James Forrest’s strike.
Robbie Morris’ reports from both are inside.
Elsewhere, in SWPL Premier West there were contrasting afternoons for Bodmin Town and Dobwalls.
Bodmin beat St Dennis 1-0 while Dobwalls lost 3-1 at Wadebridge Town.
A depleted Callington caused title hopefuls St Blazey plenty of problems on Friday night, but were ultimately beaten 3-0, while Liskeard Athletic had Saturday off.
There are also reports and round-ups from the rest of the leagues from St Piran League East right down to Duchy League Division Two.
We also check in on the local women’s scene as well as Plymouth Argyle’s youth sides and more.
In the rugby, we speak to Saltash coach Steve Down after the Ashes secured second in Counties Cornwall Two with a 34-17 victory over St Austell Seconds, while you can also read all about Liskeard-Looe’s home win over Helston in the same division.
Besides that there’s all the latest from Caradon Hockey Club and the Cornwall Cricket League who have announced their cup draws for the upcoming campaign.
Golf is a sport that people can play into their advancing years, and 88-year-old John Eccles proved exactly why last week with a superb performance at St Mellion.
Read all about that as well as the latest from the local darts, euchre and pool leagues.
Finally there’s a big feature on The Looe Ten Miler that took place on Sunday, February 26, while we also get the East Cornwall Harriers point of view on the race.