By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
WENDRON United went top of the table in style with a 7-0 demolition of struggling Camelford at Underlane on Saturday.
The Dron were 5-0 ahead before half-time with goals from Joe Souch (four minutes), own goal (21), Ryan Reeve (28), Billy Stone (36) and Josh Wood (43).
To their credit Camelford got their act together in the second half, but two late goals from Brodie Kemp (78 & 90+2) completed the rout for the home side.
Early season leaders Dobwalls were held to a 1-1 draw by Penzance at Lantoom Park – but there were no complaints from joint manager Ben Washam.
Curtis Smith gave the Magpies a 40th minute lead before Charlie Castlehouse equalised for the home side seven minutes into the second half.
Washam said: “It was a really well contested game. First half we had enough chances to win the game, we just couldn’t convert, hitting the bar twice and post once.
“Then a lapse in concentration and we find ourselves 1-0 down against the run of play in my opinion.
“But we dug deep, found a way to get ourselves back in the game and then it was a game of chess. Anyone could have won the game, it was two good teams battling it out.
“On reflection it was a great point for both teams, it would have been harsh had either team gone away with the three points.
“We are absolutely delighted with the lads‘ progress and we continue to grow as a team and club.
“But I feel our lads still have more to give and we haven’t been at our best yet so I’m looking forward to when we are.”
Penzance played the last 10 minutes with 10 men after skipper Tyler Tonkin was sent off for his second yellow card.
Pre-season favourites Newquay are starting to build momentum and stretched their unbeaten start to six games with a 3-1 victory over Launceston at Mount Wise.
In front of the biggest crowd so far this season in Premier West – 302 – the Peppermints led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a stunning direct free kick from Cam Turner (37).
There was little to choose between the sides in the early stages of the second half but the introduction of Newquay substitute Louis Price proved significant.
Price doubled the home side’s advantage in the 70th minute and although Launceston reduced the arrears six minutes later through Lewis Young, Price had the final say with a superb 25-yard clincher with 12 minutes to go.
Millbrook, with Mark Pratten back at the club as interim chairman, put up a battling performance in a 2-2 draw against Bodmin Town at Jenkins Park.
The visitors made a perfect start when Sam Cox gave them a second minute lead but the Brook were level 10 minutes later through Jay Boyle.
And they took the lead through Sam Pearson in the 36th minute to go in at the break ahead.
Both sides had chances in an absorbing second half before Bodmin got back on level terms 12 minutes from time thanks to Harry Probyn.
St Day’s first ever game on home soil at Step Six ended with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Holsworthy at Vogue Park.
The groundstaff had done a remarkable job to create a surface fit for a far higher standard, and the hosts went in front through centre-half Joe Cooper’s header.
Holsworthy levelled through Blake Shapland, but Kyle Marks’ hotly-disputed penalty put St Day back ahead.
Kyle Cooke’s brilliant finish gave the Yellows, who were also indebted to some brilliant saves from Harry Salmon, a 3-1 victory.