Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Lankelly-Fowey – postponed, Perranporth home w/o v Redruth Albany, St Agnes 55 Roseland 32, St Just 29 Wadebridge Camels II 10.

Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 62 Hayle 12, Liskeard-Looe v Redruth II – postponed, Saltash v Illogan Park – postponed, St Austell II home w/o v Camborne School of Mines, St Ives home w/o v Helston, Veor 43 Newquay Hornets 7.

Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion 32 Newton Abbot 26, Truro 15 , Sherborne 17. Chard v Crediton, Sidmouth v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v North Petherton, Wellington v St Austell – all postponed.

Regional One South West: Brixham 52 Devonport Services 13, Camborne 44 Exmouth 24, Lydney v Ivybridge – postponed, Okehampton v Launceston –postponed, Old Centralians v Drybrook – postponed, Weston-super-Mare v Chew Valley – postponed.

Division Two: Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Delabole and Tintagel United v Bodmin Dragons, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v North Hill, Week St Mary v St Eval Spitfires – all postponed.

Division One: Holywell and Cubert 2 North Petherwin Res 4, Biscovey v Gunnislake Res, Calstock v St Cleer, Looe Town Res v St Mawgan Res, Pensilva v Boscastle Res – all postponed, St Minver Res home w/o v Foxhole Stars Res.

