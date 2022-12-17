FOOTBALL
Saturday, December 17
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers – postponed, Buckland Athletic v Falmouth Town – postponed, Ilfracombe Town v Shepton Mallet – postponed, Keynsham Town v Helston Athletic – postponed, Millbrook v Street – postponed, Saltash United v Bridgwater United – postponed, Sherborne Town v Cadbury Heath – postponed, Torpoint Athletic 3 Ashton and Backwell United 1, Wellington v Mousehole – postponed.
SWPL Premier East: Bovey Tracey v Torrington – postponed, Bridport v Brixham – postponed, Elburton Villa v Crediton United – postponed, Elmore v Teignmouth - postponed, Honiton Town v Dartmouth– postponed, Ivybridge Town v Okehampton Argyle – postponed, Newton Abbot Spurs v Axminster Town – postponed, Plymouth Marjon 1 Cullompton 3, Sidmouth Town v Torridgeside – postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town v St Austell – postponed, Godolphin Atlantic v Camelford – postponed, Mullion 3 Dobwalls 4, Penzance 1 Bude Town 3, St Dennis v Launceston – postponed, Wendron United 3 Wadebridge 1.
St Piran League East: Gunnislake v St Dominick, Launceston Res v St Austell Res, St Mawgan v Saltash Borough, Sticker Res v Altarnun – all postponed.
East Cornwall Premier League: Liskeard Ath Res v Nanpean, North Petherwin v St Dennis Res, St Columb Major v Roche, Wadebridge Res v St Teath – all postponed. St Newlyn East 4 Looe Town 0.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, quarter-final: Praze-An-Beeble 1 Foxhole Stars 10.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds v St Breward – postponed, Boscastle 3 Gorran 2, Dobwalls Res v Lanivet Inn – postponed, Mevagissey 6 Lostwithiel 3, Saltash Utd Thirds 3 Polzeath 0, St Dominick Res v Southgate – postponed, St Merryn v Lifton – postponed.
Division One: Holywell and Cubert 2 North Petherwin Res 4, Biscovey v Gunnislake Res, Calstock v St Cleer, Looe Town Res v St Mawgan Res, Pensilva v Boscastle Res – all postponed, St Minver Res home w/o v Foxhole Stars Res.
Division Two: Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Delabole and Tintagel United v Bodmin Dragons, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v North Hill, Week St Mary v St Eval Spitfires – all postponed.
RUGBY
Saturday, December 17
European Champions Cup, Pool A: Exeter Chiefs 44 Bulls 14.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 26 Taunton 14.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Hornets – postponed, Redruth v Exeter University - postponed.
Regional One South West: Brixham 52 Devonport Services 13, Camborne 44 Exmouth 24, Lydney v Ivybridge – postponed, Okehampton v Launceston –postponed, Old Centralians v Drybrook – postponed, Weston-super-Mare v Chew Valley – postponed.
Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion 32 Newton Abbot 26, Truro 15 , Sherborne 17. Chard v Crediton, Sidmouth v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v North Petherton, Wellington v St Austell – all postponed.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Falmouth –postponed, Cullompton v Bude - postponed, Pirates Amateurs 33 Wiveliscombe 13, Plymstock Albion Oaks 18 Penryn 20, Tiverton v Paignton – postponed, Topsham 36 Kingsbridge 24.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 62 Hayle 12, Liskeard-Looe v Redruth II – postponed, Saltash v Illogan Park – postponed, St Austell II home w/o v Camborne School of Mines, St Ives home w/o v Helston, Veor 43 Newquay Hornets 7.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Lankelly-Fowey – postponed, Perranporth home w/o v Redruth Albany, St Agnes 55 Roseland 32, St Just 29 Wadebridge Camels II 10.