FOOTBALL
Saturday, March 18
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple v Ashton and Backwell, Clevedon Town v Buckland, Falmouth v Welton, Keynsham v Ilfracombe, Millbrook v Cadbury Heath, Shepton Mallet v Mousehole, Sherborne v Bridgwater United, Street v Helston, Torpoint Athletic v Wellington (2pm).
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bridport v Okehampton, Cullompton v Brixham – OFF, Dartmouth v Bovey Tracey, Holsworthy v Elburton, Plymouth Marjon v Ivybridge, Teignmouth v Sidmouth, Torridgeside v Newton Abbot Spurs, Torrington v Axminster – OFF.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Callington v Wendron – OFF, Camelford v St Dennis, Dobwalls v St Austell, Launceston v Mullion, Liskeard v Penzance, Newquay v St Blazey.
St Piran League East (3pm): St Dominick v Polperro, St Mawgan v Saltash Borough, Sticker Res v Millbrook Res.
East Cornwall Premier League Cup semi-finals (2pm): St Columb Major v Torpoint Ath Thirds, St Stephen v Foxhole Stars.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Roche v Nanpean Rovers, St Blazey Res v St Newlyn East, St Dennis Res v North Petherwin, St Teath v Looe Town.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v Boscastle, Gorran v Saltash United Thirds, Lifton v Lostwithiel, Southgate Seniors v Mevagissey, St Merryn v Lanivet Inn.
Division One (2.30pm): Boscastle Res v Gerrans and St Mawes, Foxhole Res v Pensilva, Gunnislake Res v St Mawgan Res, North Petherwin Res v Looe Town Res, St Cleer v St Minver Res.
Division Two (2.30pm): Castle Loyale v Bude Town Res, Grampound v Week St Mary, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, North Hill v Bodmin Dragons, St Eval Spitfires v Indian Queens.
Sunday, March 19
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Bristol Rovers v Bishop’s Lydeard, Ilminster Town v Liskeard Athletic, Torquay United v Sherborne Town, Warminster v Poole.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, March 18
Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Italy (12.30pm), France v Wales (2.45pm), Ireland v England (5pm).
Championship (3pm): London Scottish v Cornish Pirates.
National League Two, West (2.15pm): Newport v Redruth.
Regional One South West: Chew Valley v Old Centralians, Drybrook v Brixham, Exmouth v Okehampton, Lydney v Camborne.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton v Crediton, Wellington v Sidmouth.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Bideford, Tiverton v Bude, Wiveliscombe v Falmouth.
Counties Two Cornwall: Liskeard-Looe v Redruth II.
Sunday, March 19
Premiership Rugby Cup final: London Irish v Exeter Chiefs (2pm).
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude v Exeter Athletic Dakota.