Regional One South West: Chew Valley v Old Centralians, Drybrook v Brixham, Exmouth v Okehampton, Lydney v Camborne.

Division Two (2.30pm): Castle Loyale v Bude Town Res, Grampound v Week St Mary, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, North Hill v Bodmin Dragons, St Eval Spitfires v Indian Queens.

Division One (2.30pm): Boscastle Res v Gerrans and St Mawes, Foxhole Res v Pensilva, Gunnislake Res v St Mawgan Res, North Petherwin Res v Looe Town Res, St Cleer v St Minver Res.

SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bridport v Okehampton, Cullompton v Brixham – OFF, Dartmouth v Bovey Tracey, Holsworthy v Elburton, Plymouth Marjon v Ivybridge, Teignmouth v Sidmouth, Torridgeside v Newton Abbot Spurs, Torrington v Axminster – OFF.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple v Ashton and Backwell, Clevedon Town v Buckland, Falmouth v Welton, Keynsham v Ilfracombe, Millbrook v Cadbury Heath, Shepton Mallet v Mousehole, Sherborne v Bridgwater United, Street v Helston, Torpoint Athletic v Wellington (2pm).

