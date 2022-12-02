Counties Three Cornwall: Launceston II v Wadebridge Camels II, Redruth Albany v Roseland, St Agnes v Camborne II, St Just v Lankelly-Fowey.

Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Austell II, Hayle v Saltash, Helston v Redruth II, Newquay Hornets v Illogan Park, St Ives v Camborne School of Mines, Veor v Liskeard-Looe.

Regional One South West: Brixham v Okehampton, Camborne v Devonport Services, Chew Valley v Exmouth, Lydney v Drybrook, Old Centralians v Launceston, Weston-super-Mare v Ivybridge.

Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Halwill v Heavitree United.

Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Eval Spitfires, Bude Town Res v Indian Queens, Godolphin Atlantic Res v Week St Mary, Grampound v Castle Loyale, Lanreath v Lostwithiel Res, North Hill v Delabole and Tintagel United.

Division One (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars Res v Boscastle Res, Holywell and Cubert v Calstock, Looe Town Res v Biscovey, North Petherwin Res v St Cleer, St Mawgan Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United, St Minver Res v Gunnislake Res.

Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Sherborne Town, Barnstaple Town v Helston Athletic, Mousehole v Keynsham Town, Shepton Mallet v Millbrook, Torpoint Athletic v Falmouth Town, Saltash United v Ilfracombe Town (2pm), Wellington v Street.

