FOOTBALL
Saturday, December 3
Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Sherborne Town, Barnstaple Town v Helston Athletic, Mousehole v Keynsham Town, Shepton Mallet v Millbrook, Torpoint Athletic v Falmouth Town, Saltash United v Ilfracombe Town (2pm), Wellington v Street.
SWPL Premier East (2.15pm): Crediton United v Bridport, Cullompton Rangers v Okehampton Argyle, Honiton Town v Elburton Villa, Torridgeside v Ivybridge Town.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Dartmouth v Torrington, Plymouth Marjon v Sidmouth Town.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup (2.30pm): Dobwalls v Teignmouth, Newton Abbot Spurs v Penzance.
SWPL Premier West (2.15pm): Launceston v Godolphin Atlantic, Newquay v Bude Town, St Dennis v Wadebridge Town.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic, Camelford v Mullion, Sticker v Bodmin Town.
St Piran League East (2.30pm): Gunnislake v Sticker Res, Polperro v Millbrook Res, Saltash Borough v St Dominick.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup (2pm): Liskeard Athletic Res v Illogan RBL.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Roche v Looe Town, St Blazey Res v North Petherwin, St Newlyn East v Wadebridge Town Res, St Stephen v Newquay Academy.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v Southgate Seniors, Boscastle v St Breward, Gorran v St Merryn, Lostwithiel v Saltash United Thirds, Polzeath v Lanivet Inn, St Dominick Res v Mevagissey.
Division One (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars Res v Boscastle Res, Holywell and Cubert v Calstock, Looe Town Res v Biscovey, North Petherwin Res v St Cleer, St Mawgan Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United, St Minver Res v Gunnislake Res.
Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Eval Spitfires, Bude Town Res v Indian Queens, Godolphin Atlantic Res v Week St Mary, Grampound v Castle Loyale, Lanreath v Lostwithiel Res, North Hill v Delabole and Tintagel United.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Braunton Res v Bradworthy, Chittlehampton v Combe Martin, Eastside v North Molton Res, Hartland Clovelly v Appledore Lions.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Appledore Res v Hartland Clovelly Res, Braunton Thirds v Torridgeside Res, Ilfracombe Town Res v Landkey Town, Sandymere Blues v Woolsery, Shebbear United v Holsworthy Res.
Intermediate Two (2.30pm): High Bickington v Bideford AFC Thirds, Langtree Lions v Shebbear United Res, Morwenstow v Kingsley Park, Northam Lions Res v Equalizers.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Halwill v Heavitree United.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, December 3
Championship (2.30pm): Cornish Pirates v Ealing Trailfinders.
National League One (3pm): Birmingham Moseley v Plymouth Albion, Rosslyn Park v Taunton Titans.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Loughborough Students (2pm), Redruth v Clifton (2pm), Bournville RFC v Exeter University.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Okehampton, Camborne v Devonport Services, Chew Valley v Exmouth, Lydney v Drybrook, Old Centralians v Launceston, Weston-super-Mare v Ivybridge.
Regional Two South West: Sidmouth v North Petherton, St Austell v Sherborne, Truro v Newton Abbot, Wadebridge Camels v Crediton, Wellington v Teignmouth.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Pirates Amateurs, Bude v Paignton, Cullompton v Penryn, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Kingsbridge, Tiverton v Falmouth, Topsham v Wiveliscombe.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Austell II, Hayle v Saltash, Helston v Redruth II, Newquay Hornets v Illogan Park, St Ives v Camborne School of Mines, Veor v Liskeard-Looe.
Counties Three Cornwall: Launceston II v Wadebridge Camels II, Redruth Albany v Roseland, St Agnes v Camborne II, St Just v Lankelly-Fowey.
Sunday, December 4
Premiership Rugby Cup (3pm): Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford Ladies v Withycombe Ladies, Bude Ladies v Camborne Women, Launceston Ladies v Exeter Athletic Dakota Women.