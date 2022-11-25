Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures
Weekend’s football fixtures
Saturday, November 26
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Clevedon Town v Welton Rovers, Falmouth Town v Sherborne Town, Ilfracombe Town v Helston Athletic, Keynsham Town v Shepton Mallet, Mousehole v Ashton and Backwell United, Saltash United v Millbrook, Street v Barnstaple Town, Torpoint Athletic v Wellington.
SWPL Premier East (2.15pm): Dartmouth v Cullompton Rangers (3pm), Elmore v Torrington, Honiton Town v Holsworthy, Ivybridge Town v Sidmouth, Newton Abbot Spurs v Torridgeside (3pm), Okehampton v Crediton, Plymouth Marjon v Bovey Tracey (3pm), Teignmouth v Elburton Villa.
SWPL Premier West (2.15pm unless stated): Dobwalls v Bude Town, Godolphin Atlantic v Penzance, Launceston v Mullion, Wadebridge Town v St Austell, Wendron United v St Dennis (3pm).
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, quarter-finals (2.30pm): Axminster Town v St Blazey, Brixham v Liskeard Athletic.
St Piran League East (2.30pm): Gunnislake v Launceston Res, Millbrook Res v Callington Town Res, St Austell Res v Saltash United Res, St Mawgan v Altarnun, Sticker Res v Torpoint Athletic Res.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v Wadebridge Town Res, Liskeard Athletic Res v Newquay Academy, Nanpean Rovers v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, St Columb Major v North Petherwin, St Dennis Res v St Blazey Res, St Minver v Roche, St Stephen v Looe Town, St Teath v St Newlyn East.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Lifton v St Breward, Polzeath v Dobwalls Res, Saltash United Thirds v Gorran, St Dominick Res v Lostwithiel, St Merryn v Boscastle.
Division One: Boscastle Res v St Cleer, Calstock v St Minver Res, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Pensilva, Holywell and Cubert v Biscovey, Looe Town Res v Gunnislake Res, St Mawgan Res v Foxhole Stars Res.
Division Two: Bodmin Dragons v Lostwithiel Res, Bude Town Res v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Castle Loyale v North Hill, Delabole and Tintagel United v St Eval Spitfires, Indian Queens v Grampound, Week St Mary v Lanreath.
Bond Timber Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round (2pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v Mount Ambrose.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Appledore Lions v Boca Seniors, Eastside v Braunton Res, Hartland Clovelly v Chittlehampton, Kilkhampton v Combe Martin, Park United v Bradworthy.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Barum United v Hartland Clovelly, Shebbear United v Fremington Res, Torridgeside Res v Landkey Town.
Intermediate Two (2.30pm): Bideford AFC Thirds v Bridgerule, Hartland Clovelly Thirds v Equalizers, Kingsley Park v High Bickington, Langtree Lions v Shamwickshire Rovers, Morwenstow v Northam Lions Res.
Rugby Union
Friday, November 25
Gallagher English Premiership (7.45pm); Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs.
Saturday, November 26
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Rosslyn Park, Taunton Titans v Rams.
National League Two, West (2pm): Exeter University v Old Redcliffians, Redruth v Barnstaple.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Old Centralians, Devonport Services v Chew Valley, Drybrook v Ivybridge, Launceston v Lydney, Okehampton v Camborne, Weston-super-Mare v Exmouth.
Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion v Wadebridge Camels, Chard v Truro, Crediton v Sidmouth, Newton Abbot v St Austell, North Petherton v Teignmouth, Wellington v Sherborne.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Topsham, Cullompton v Paignton, Falmouth v Bude, Kingsbridge v Penryn, Pirates Amateurs v Tiverton, Wiveliscombe v Plymstock Albion Oaks.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Ives, Camborne School of Mines v Redruth II, Hayle v Newquay Hornets, Helston v Liskeard-Looe, St Austell II v Saltash, Veor v Illogan Park.
