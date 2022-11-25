Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures

Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Ives, Camborne School of Mines v Redruth II, Hayle v Newquay Hornets, Helston v Liskeard-Looe, St Austell II v Saltash, Veor v Illogan Park.

Regional One South West: Brixham v Old Centralians, Devonport Services v Chew Valley, Drybrook v Ivybridge, Launceston v Lydney, Okehampton v Camborne, Weston-super-Mare v Exmouth.

National League Two, West (2pm): Exeter University v Old Redcliffians, Redruth v Barnstaple.

Division Two: Bodmin Dragons v Lostwithiel Res, Bude Town Res v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Castle Loyale v North Hill, Delabole and Tintagel United v St Eval Spitfires, Indian Queens v Grampound, Week St Mary v Lanreath.

Division One: Boscastle Res v St Cleer, Calstock v St Minver Res, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Pensilva, Holywell and Cubert v Biscovey, Looe Town Res v Gunnislake Res, St Mawgan Res v Foxhole Stars Res.

Top local sport in this week’s Cornish Times

Chiefs’ U18 quartet called up to international squads

Yeandle returns for Chiefs’ trip to Newcastle

Also in the news

Comments