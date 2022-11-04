Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures

Regional One South West: Brixham v Lydney, Devonport Services v Exmouth, Launceston v Ivybridge (3pm), Okehampton v Chew Valley, Old Centralians v Camborne, Weston-super-Mare v Drybrook.

Division Two (2pm): Bodmin Dragons v Delabole and Tintagel United, Bude Town Res v Lanreath, Castle Loyale v St Eval Spitfires, Godolphin Atlantic Res v North Hill, Lostwithiel Res v Grampound, Week St Mary v Indian Queens.

Division One (2pm): Biscovey v North Petherwin Res, Foxhole res v Boscastle Res, Gunnislake Res v Looe Town Res, Holywell and Cubert v St Minver Res, Pensilva v Calstock, St Mawgan Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United.

Chiefs quartet named in England’s 25-man squad to face Pumas

Chiefs duo named by Scotland to face Fiji

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Millbrook, Buckland Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Cadbury Heath v Mousehole, Clevedon Town v Helston Athletic, Falmouth Town v Street, Ilfracombe Town v Bridgwater United (2pm), Saltash United v Welton Rovers, Wellington v Keynsham Town (2pm), Torpoint Athletic v Sherborne Town.

