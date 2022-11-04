Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures
Subscribe newsletter
FOOTBALL FIXTURES
Saturday, November 5
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Millbrook, Buckland Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Cadbury Heath v Mousehole, Clevedon Town v Helston Athletic, Falmouth Town v Street, Ilfracombe Town v Bridgwater United (2pm), Saltash United v Welton Rovers, Wellington v Keynsham Town (2pm), Torpoint Athletic v Sherborne Town.
SWPL Premier East (2.15pm): Bridport v Elburton Villa, Brixham v Torrington, Crediton United v Ivybridge Town, Elmore v Bovey Tracey, Okehampton v Dartmouth, Teignmouth v Axminster, Torridgeside v Cullompton Rangers.
SWPL Premier West (2.15pm unless stated): Camelford v Launceston (3pm), Dobwalls v Wadebridge (3pm). Liskeard Athletic v Godolphin, Mullion v Bude, Newquay v St Austell, St Blazey v Callington, St Dennis v Bodmin.
St Piran League Cup (2pm): Illogan RBL v Truro City Res, Millbrook Res v St Agnes, Redruth United v Hayle, St Austell Res v Polperro, St Dominick v Mullion Res, Sticker Res v Gunnislake.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Looe Town v Foxhole Stars, Nanpean v St Blazey Res, North Petherwin v Liskeard Ath Res, St Columb Major v St Newlyn East, St Minver v Newquay Academy, St Stephen v Torpoint Ath Thirds, St Teath v Roche, Wadebridge Res v St Dennis Res.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2pm): Boscastle v Lostwithiel, Gorran v Southgate Seniors, Lifton v Mevagissey, Polzeath v St Dominick Res, Saltash United Thirds v Lanivet Inn, St Breward v Dobwalls Res, St Merryn v Bodmin Town Res.
Division One (2pm): Biscovey v North Petherwin Res, Foxhole res v Boscastle Res, Gunnislake Res v Looe Town Res, Holywell and Cubert v St Minver Res, Pensilva v Calstock, St Mawgan Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United.
Division Two (2pm): Bodmin Dragons v Delabole and Tintagel United, Bude Town Res v Lanreath, Castle Loyale v St Eval Spitfires, Godolphin Atlantic Res v North Hill, Lostwithiel Res v Grampound, Week St Mary v Indian Queens.
Sunday, November 6
Cornwall Women’s League Cup (2pm unless stated): Bodmin v Bude Town, Charlestown v Wadebridge, Ludgvan v Helston Athletic, Mousehole v St Agnes, Redruth United v FXSU, Saltash Borough v Foxhole Stars (2.30pm).
RUGBY UNION
Friday, November 4
Gallagher Premiership (7.45pm): Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs.
Saturday, November 5
Championship Cup (3pm): Richmond v Cornish Pirates.
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Darlington MP, Taunton Titans v Bishop’s Stortford.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Leicester Lions, Exeter University v Luctonians, Redruth v Bournville.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Lydney, Devonport Services v Exmouth, Launceston v Ivybridge (3pm), Okehampton v Chew Valley, Old Centralians v Camborne, Weston-super-Mare v Drybrook.
Regional Two South West: Chard v St Austell, Crediton v Teignmouth, Newton Abbot v Sherborne, Wadebridge Camels v Truro.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Cullompton v Kingsbridge, Falmouth v Paignton, Pirates Amateurs v Bude, Topsham v Tiverton, Wiveliscombe v Penryn.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Redruth II, Camborne SoM v Liskeard-Looe, Hayle v Illogan Park, St Austell II v Newquay Hornets, St Ives v Saltash, Veor v Helston.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |