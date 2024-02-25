HUNDREDS of runners braved horrendous weather to take part in the 2024 Looe 10 Miler race on Sunday morning.
Torrential rain and strong winds made conditions really tough for the third event in the Cornish Grand Prix Series.
However, despite the appalling weather, 458 runners completed the 10-mile race, which takes athletes from the town’s Millpool Car Park along the coastal road to Talland and around Killigarth and Porthallow before heading back to the start.
The bad conditions, though, did lead to the cancellation of the children’s mini miler as the route was deemed too slippery.
The main race was won by Tamar Trotters’ Jacob Landers in 1:00.50, with Truro Running Club’s Steve Reynolds second in 1:02.05 and Falmouth Running Club’s Ed Dickinson third in 1:03.21.
Storm Plymouth’s Charlene Matthews took victory in the women’s race in 1:14.38, with St Austell’s Jodie Gauld second (1:15.33) and Truro’s Jo Temple third (1:17.37).
Hayle Runners claimed the women’s team prize, while Tamar Trotters’ took the men’s team honours.