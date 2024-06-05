By Phil Hiscox, South West Peninsula League secretary
WE ARE pleased to announce that we have signed and agreed a new sponsorship agreement with regional funeral directors, The Walter C Parson group, to become the headline sponsors of the league from the 2024/25 season onwards.
The league will now be known on a working level as the ‘Walter C Parson Peninsula League’.
Branding and advertising will be rolled out over the summer months, ahead of the new season starting in August, but we wanted to share this exciting news with all followers.
The deal covers the naming of the Premier East, Premier West and League Cup sponsorships and is a rolling deal with a long-term commitment from both parties.
The board thank and welcome WCP, but also wish to acknowledge previous headline sponsors Kitchen Kit.
Other awards remain available for sponsorship, especially the Champions Bowl Charity fixture, Respect and Fair Play awards.
The Ground and Programme awards continue to be sponsored by Onesport and the Golden Boot awards have recently been taken up by Crown Paints.