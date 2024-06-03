By Roger Ellard
East Cornwall Bowls League latest
LAST week produced some interesting results culminating in another win for league leaders Wadebridge.
They continue to dominate the league while at the same time build a very handsome aggregate shot difference that could be decisive towards the end of the season.
Both Looe and Callington are currently leading the rest of the pack, proving they are in the hunt for honours by filling second and third spots respectively. Both clubs producing some creditable results to date.
These two clubs play each other at Callington this week in what should be a competitive game.
The scene is now becoming more interesting and raises the question of three of the more recent league winners Bodmin, Liskeard and Torpoint, Will they now move through the gears to fight again for that top spot? This we will watch with interest I'm sure.
Many of the individual members have also entered into the four ECBL knockout competitions, all featuring past winners out to emulate their previous successes.
The premier competition being the 'Cornish Times' Singles together with the 'Spencer Davey' Pairs, 'Couch' Triples' and the 'Dennis' Fours.
The finals of all four competitions will be played at Saltash Bowls Club on Sunday, September 15.
TABLE: 1 Wadebridge 5/5 (33.5pts and a shot difference of 165); 2 Looe 4/5 (25.5 points – SD of 84); 3 Callington 4/5 (21 points – SD of 5); 4 Kensey Vale 3/5 (17.5 points – SD of 8); 5 Bodmin 2/5 (16 points – SD of 20); 6 Lostwithiel 2/5 (15pts – SD of -18); 7 Camelford 2/5 (14 points – SD of -39); 8 Torpoint 1/5 (11.5 points – SD of -83); 9 Saltash Tamar 1/5 (11.5 points – SD of -68); 10 Liskeard 1/5 (9.5 points – SD of -58).