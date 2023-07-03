Nearly 300 runners hit the country lanes around Saltash on Sunday morning as Tamar Trotters hosted their annual Magnificent 7 race.
The seven-mile run was the latest event in the Cornish Grand Prix Series.
It attracted runners from all over Cornwall and further afield.
However, the winner had not travelled far, with host club athlete Jacob Landers taking victory for a second year running.
He clocked 38.42 minutes for the tough course, which was 45 seconds ahead Mile High’s Tom Morton, who came second in 39.27 minutes.
St Austell’s David Tregonning was third athlete home, with East Cornwall Harriers’ Simon Morse fourth and Hayle’s Jordan Morant fifth.
Anna Harrold, from Truro RC, was the first woman. She clocked 43.43, which was nearly three minutes ahead of second-placed Emma Paull of Hayle.
Alexandra Russell-Small was third woman, with Tamar Trotters’ Ayesha Gillespie fourth and Storm Plymouth’s Lisa Todd fifth.
Truro won the women’s team event, ahead of East Cornwall Harriers and Hayle.
Hayle, however, did claim the men’s top team award, with Cornwall AC second and Tamar Trotters third.
The race started and finished at Saltash Rugby Football Club and took athletes out to Elmgate and back via Forder Lake.
Before the main event there was a one-and-a-half mile fun run.