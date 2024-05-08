STEVE Reynolds was the winner of the Boconnoc 5 race on Wednesday, May 1.
The Truro Running Club star crossed the line in just 31 minutes and seven seconds, just over a minute ahead of runner-up James Trubridge from Newquay and Par Athletics Club who was done in 32:11.
Falmouth Running Club’s Stuart Walker completed the top three in 32:52.
The sixth race of the 2023/24 Cornwall Multi-Terrain Race Series is organised by Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers, and like Truro and St Austell, they had two representatives in the top ten.
Simon Morse was fourth (33:03), while Oliver Jones, who recently completed the London Marathon, was eighth in 33:43.
Just 22 seconds separated St Austell’s Bradley Parsons in sixth and Callum Pinch (Truro) in tenth.
Cornwall AC’s Tamara Beach was the fastest female over the line in 33:51 for ninth overall with Jo Temple (Truro RC) and Joanna Furtado (Falmouth Running Club) completing the top three in times of 37:44 and 37:57 respectively.
The top three in each category were:
Male Under 35: 1 David Tregonning (St Austell RC) – 32:36; 2 Bradley Parsons (St Austell RC) – 33:08; 3 Paul Trifanov (Newquay Road Runners) – 33:10.
Male 35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 30:39; 2 Stuart Walker (Falmouth RC) – 32:23; 3 Simon Morse (East Cornwall Harriers) – 32:35.
Male 40-44: 1 Neil Carter (Newquay RR) – 34:36; 2 Ben Harding (East Cornwall Harriers) – 35:59; 3 James Davies (unattached) – 37:34.
Male 45-49: 1 James Trubridge (Newquay and Par AC) – 31:43; 2 James Youlden (St Austell RC) - 34:41; 3 Mark Roby (Truro RC) – 35:31.
Male 50-54: 1 Mike Dowrick (Cornwall AC) – 35:11; 2 Antony Jarvis (St Austell RC) – 35:11; 3 Robert Standing (Truro RC) – 37:37.
Male 55-59: 1 Nigel Sullivan (Bodmin RC) – 34:50; 2 Colin Bathe (Truro RC) – 37:53; 3 Derren Blewett (St Austell RC) – 38:42.
Male 60-64: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 38:44; 2 Robin Watson (Falmouth RC) – 39:56; 3 Ian Savigar – 44:07.
Male 65-69: 1 Iain Walker (St Austell RC) – 39:44; Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 44:07; 3 John Sudell (East Cornwall Harriers) – 45:33.
Male 70-74: 1 Barry Pound (unattached) – 48:08; 2 Chris Bradish (unattached) – 49:18; 3 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 49:19.
Male 75-79: 1 Doug Alsop (St Austell RC) – 47:42; 2 Ian Ringer (unattached) – 59:25; 3 Paul Wright (Bodmin RC) – 1:00:13.
Female Under 35: 1 Tamara Beach (Cornwall AC) – 33:23; 2 Jo Temple (Truro RC) – 37:14; 3 Joanna Furtado (Falmouth RC) – 37:19.
Female 35-39: 1 Kaye Patterson (East Cornwall Harriers) – 43:11; 2 Fay Cameron (Newquay RR) – 44:34; Fiona Gamble (Hayle Runners) – 44:57.
Female 40-44: 1 Melissa King (unattached) – 39:09; 2 Laura Pool (Truro RC) – 42:22; 3 Eve Hearle (Newquay RR) – 42:23.
Female 45-49: 1 Wendy Chapman (Truro RC) – 38:29; 2 Mandy Gibson (Looe Pioneers) – 41:06; 3 Rebecca Morgan (Truro RC) – 42:38.
Female 50-54: 1 Louise Littlejohns (unattached) – 42:34; 2 Miranda Flannigan (Perran Trail Runners) – 3 Clare Fuller (unattached) – 51:09.
Female 55-59: 1 Caroline Steven (Tavistock AC) – 40:10; 2 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 42:36; 3 Mandy Watts (Newquay RR) – 44:34.
Female 60-64: 1 Alison Temple (Bodmin RC) – 43:40; 2 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 44:36; 3 Lisa Player (Newquay RR) – 47:49.
Female 65-69: 1 Jeanette Duncan (Newquay RR) – 51:48; 2 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 54:43; 3 Jackie Cope (Falmouth RC) – 54:51.
Female 70-74: 1 Janet Wills (St Austell RC) – 1:07:37; 2 Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:10:51; 3 Kathran Dormer (Falmouth RC) – 1:13:06.
Female 75-79: 1 Linda Brice (Bodmin RR) – 1:00:06; 2 N/A; 3 N/A.
The next race in the CMTRS is the six-mile Bude Lifeboat Run on Wednesday, June 12.
To find out more about the race and to enter, visit www.buderats.co.uk