TRURO City are delighted to announce the signing of Tylor Love-Holmes after a successful trial period.
The 19-year-old has inked a two-year deal with the Tinners after impressing in pre-season.
He has featured in all three matches as City prepare for their 2024-25 Vanarama National League South campaign and completes a return back to the Duchy after almost four years in exile.
Last term, Love-Holmes was a regular for hometown club Saltash United in the Western League Premier Division, winning the Manager’s Player of the Year of award and after netting a spectacular overheard kick in the Boxing Day clash with St Blazey, and also picked up the coveted Tim Halford Award for an Outstanding Moment.
Before plying his trade for the Kimberley Stadium outfit, Love-Holmes also played under current Ashes boss Mackenzie Brown at Millbrook. He cut his formative football teeth in the academy set up at Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
“I’m buzzing about this move because I wasn’t even expecting it to be honest,” Love-Holmes told trurocity.co.uk.
“I was asked to come along to trial and it has been a dream since then. The lads are brilliant and all the coaching staff are brilliant too.
“I know people will say it is a massive step up from Saltash United and I might not be ready, but I would say to those people that I was ready when I came on trial and I knew I could step up and play for this club.
“I want to be here, excel as a person and a player and see where things go. I am determined with everything I do to grab an opportunity and I will always give 110 per cent.”