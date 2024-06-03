By Gareth Davies
TRURO City can reveal a new and updated crest ahead of club’s return to Cornwall in a new playing facility for the 2024-25 season.
Subtle changes have been made to the branding which the club have used for the past six years.
Truro Cathedral is now rendered in black on a white background with the St Piran’s flag sitting below the city’s most prominent landmark.
The main aesthetic features of the crest are no longer housed within a shield and they are given greater prominence than seen previously.
The white tiger will no longer feature on any club crest or associated branding and this will also see Truro City drop the White Tigers moniker, given its lack of historical connections with the club and the Duchy as a whole.
Truro will readopt its original nickname of the Tinners whilst also using City, to reflect the club’s status as Cornwall’s only city club.
The change of nickname will be reflected across all the club’s written material with immediate effect.
This new crest is the first of many exciting announcements ahead of Football Coming Home, with season tickets for next season going on sale this Friday, June 7.