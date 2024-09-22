By Gareth Davies at Parkside
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Aveley 1 Truro City 2
TYLER Harvey’s magnificent header 11 minutes from time secured Truro City a fully deserved victory over Aveley.
The Tinners’ leading marksman rose superbly to head Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross into the top corner.
The Millers’ goalkeeper Carey Bloedore was at fault for City’s first goal which allowed Jaze Kabia to fire into an empty net.
City had further chances to extend their lead before Aveley drew level in first half stoppage time through Charlee Hughes’spot-kick.
The second half was a scrappy affair, due in no small part to persistent infringements from the hosts, who did their best to stop Truro playing until Harvey bagged his sixth of the campaign.
Tinners boss John Askey made three changes from the side that were bundled out of the FA Cup by Brackley Town seven days previously as defender Sam Sanders, midfielder Yassine En-Neyah and Ryan Law, on the left of the midfield five, replaced Pharrell Johnson, Scott Burgess and skipper Connor Riley-Lowe.
In hot and humid conditions, City made a bright start and almost drew first blood.
The outstanding Oxlade-Chamberlain worked his way into the box and from a tight angle, drew a fine saw from Bloedorn.
At the other end, Dan Lavercombe had to be alert to gather Hughes’ scuffed close range effort.
Home captain Jason Ring was forced off on 34 minutes and replaced by Josh Anifowose following a coming together with Sanders, and this substitution appeared to send the hosts into a real tailspin.
With Avelely still adjusting from the early enforced change, En-Neyah’s ball into space invited Kabia to chase and Carlyle appeared to be covering well.
However, Bloedore came charging from his goal and with neither defender or goalkeeper dealing with the danger, Kabia picked up the scraps to calmly finish into a vacated net.
And straight from the restart, Truro won the ball back and should have made it two. Will Dean headed into the path of Harvey and bearing down on goal, City’s leading marksman opted for a lobbed finish which a back peddling Bloedore managed to palm over the bar.
But in first half stoppage time, Avelely levelled in hugely contentious fashion. City gave the ball away in midfield and after having one cross blocked by Sanders, Allen had a second bite of the cherry and the ball hit En-Neyah, who had his back turned to play.
Despite no real appeals from the home players or crowd, referee Jack Willmore pointed to the spot.
And Hughes showed real composure to send Lavercombe the wrong way and plant the ball straight down the middle and into the net.
Now it was Truro’s turn to stutter after conceding and but for a magnificent save from Lavercombe to deny Anifowose, the Tinners could have gone in behind at the break.
Sanders headed straight at Bloedore and with Avelely keeping their powder bone dry, due to an excellent defensive display from the visitors, it was Harvey who grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck late on.
A neat interchange on the right between Riley-Lowe and Oxlade-Chamberlain resulted in the latter finding Harvey with a pin-point cross.
City’s talisman still had a lot to do, but he ran across the front of his defender and into space, powering a header into the top corner in emphatic fashion.
Riley-Lowe and substitute Dom Johnson-Fisher were denied by the overworked Bloedore as City pressed for more, but Harvey’s goal was enough.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders, Love-Holmes (Riley-Lowe, 52), En-Neyah, Palfrey (Burgess, 66), Dean, Law, Kabia (Johnson-Fisher, 66), Harvey. Subs not used: Kuleya, Rooney.