By Gareth Davies
TRURO City can reveal its retained and released list after the conclusion of the 2023-24 Vanarama National League South campaign, and ahead of season 24-25.
Players who remain under contract with Truro City: Will Dean, Tyler Harvey, Connor Riley-Lowe, Andrew Neal, Tom Harrison, Morgan Jones.
Players who the club have exercised options on, to remain with Truro City: Ryan Law, Dan Sullivan, Dan Rooney, Ed Palmer, Ben Adelsbury, Dominic Johnson-Fisher, Billy Palfrey.
Players who the club have exercised options on, to remain with Truro City, but have chosen to leave: Adam Porter*
*Adam expressed a desire to return to his native north west with a mutual agreement between both the player and club reached.
Players who are out of contract and have not been offered a new deal by Truro City: James Melhado, Ryan Brett, James Taylor, Josh Hinds.
Players who are out of contract, but Truro City have either discussed or will be discussing new terms with: James Hamon, Matt Buse.
Players who were on loan to Truro City and have returned to their parent clubs: Luther Munakandafa, Ryan Kavanagh, Sam Sanders, Archie Harris, Finn Tonks, Lewis Brown, Keon Sanniola.
Truro City would like to express its sincere thanks and gratitude to every single player that represented the club in this, a hugely challenging, but ultimately successful season.
We also extend best wishes to all those departing players, in their future endeavours.