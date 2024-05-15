By Gareth Davies
TRURO City Football Club has confirmed that first team manager Paul Wotton has left the club to take on a similar role at Torquay United.
A suitable compensation package for Paul’s services has been agreed with Torquay United.
Paul had been in charge of City for close to five years after his appointment in July 2019, with the club relegated back to the Southern League Premier division.
The former Plymouth Argyle, Southampton and Yeovil Town defender led the club’s first team through two covid-19 affected seasons, before finally completing his first full term in charge for the 2021-22 campaign.
The following year, 2022-23, Paul led City back to National League South level and in the side’s most recent season, secured survival at Step Two, despite a challenging end of term schedule.
"Everyone connected with Truro City thanks Paul for his time spent in charge of the football club and we wish him well in his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.
"The process of replacing Paul is now well underway.
"And prospective candidates are invited to apply for the role of first team manager in this, an exciting chapter in the club’s history as it returns to Cornwall, in a new stadium within the Langarth village development."
For more information on the first team manager’s role and to apply, candidates are advised to send applications to the club’s football consultant Alex Black, via email – [email protected]