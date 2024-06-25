WESTERN League Premier Division newcomers AFC St Austell have made a statement of intent ahead of their Step Five adventure by announcing three signings.
Liskeard Athletic playmaker Max Gilbert has made the short trip down the A390 after a brilliant campaign that ended with the Lillywhites pipping the Blues to the title, while there is higher league experience in tow.
Former Launceston, Saltash and Buckland Athletic midfielder Callum Watson arrives to add some bite and tenacity in midfield, while versatile wideman Teigan Rosenquest who has played for the likes of Helston Athletic and Tavistock is also joining.
St Austell have lost right sided player Kieron Bishop to SWPL Premier West outfit Wadebridge Town who have also drafted in two more impressive signings.
Midfielder Tom Savigar is another out of the door at Liskeard, while the Bridgers have also enticed the versatile Harry Hopcroft to Bodieve Park from league rivals Bude Town.
There has also been plenty of movement at Torpoint Athletic who on Monday afternoon announced two more signings.
One is right-back Harvey Mullis who has impressed many at Liskeard Athletic, while winger Harry Jeffery also arrives from the Blues who are going to be a side under a rebuild going into the new season as earlier in the month they lost influential midfielder Ruben Kane to Southern League Division One South and West outfit Tavistock.
In the league below the SWPL Premier West, Sticker, who are under new management in Craig Holman and Dan Nancarrow, are showing their intent not to be around the bottom once again this term after announcing three new signings.
Left-back Jake Chafer, much improved after a stint at Camelford, arrives to add pace aplenty down the flanks, while the other two new recruits – Fin Nancarrow and Kieran Powell – join from neighbours St Austell having impressed in their reserve team last season.