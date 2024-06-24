THE five Cornish Times clubs in the Walter C Parson South West Peninsula League have found out their Premier West fixtures for the 2024/25 season which gets underway on Saturday, August 3.
Last year’s runners-up Liskeard Athletic aren’t involved due to their participation in the FA Cup, while Callington Town have the day off.
Millbrook, who are still looking for a new manager following the departure of Richard Washburn, start life back at Step Six following relegation with a visit from promoted St Day.
The Yellows romped to the St Piran League Premier Division West crown last term and will hope to cause an upset at Jenkins Park.
Bodmin Town are also at home and they start with a home game against Sticker who only avoided relegation on a points per game basis.
With St Dennis recently withdrawing, there are 16 teams in the division, meaning 30 league games.
Dobwalls, sixth last season, start their campaign with a trip to Bude Town who will have a new look to them following the departure of Ben Potter.
Dobwalls welcome Holsworthy on Tuesday, August 6 while Liskeard’s opener at home to Wadebridge Town is scheduled 24 hours later.
The Boardmasters weekend in Newquay means there are just two games in the division on August 10, one of which sees Millbrook welcome Callington.
Callington’s first game at Ginsters Marshfield Parc sees them tackle Bodmin on Tuesday, Agust 13, while Liskeard and Millbrook are playing the next night.
The Brook host Camelford with Liskeard heading across the border to Holsworthy.
The first Friday night match of the season sees Cally welcome title favourites Newquay on Augsuut 16, before seven games the following day.
Bodmin host St Day while Dobwalls and Liskeard are at Camelford and Penzance respectively.
There is an East Cornwall derby at Dobwalls on August 20 when Millbrook visit, while Cally go to Holsworthy the next evening.
Three of the five clubs are in action on August 27 as Liskeard go to Bodmin and Cally visit Camelford.
Millbrook and Bodmin’s games are set for September 7 and …. respectively, the first at Jenkins Park, while the Brook are at Callington on Tuesday, September 24.
The Dobwalls against Liskeard matches have been situated around Christmas and Easter in the last couple of seasons, but with Millbrook back in the division, things have changed.
The Dingos welcome Liskeard on Friday, October 4 with the return at Lux Park on Friday, January 17, while the Blues are also in action on Wednesday, October 23 when they entertain Bodmin.
The battles between Liskeard and Callington always attract a big crowd and the first instalment is at Lux Park on Saturday, October 26 before the return on January 25.
Dobwalls travel to Millbrook four days later while Bodmin welcome Callington on November 2.
Bodmin’s big rivals are Wadebridge and the two meet at Priory Park on Friday, November 8.
The next Cornish Times area battle is on November 30 when Cally welcome Dobwalls.
Bodmin are at Millbrook on December 14 before heading up the A30 to Launceston on December 21.
All five clubs are due to be in action on Boxing Day.
Callington welcome Launceston while Dobwalls entertain Bodmin at Lantoom Park.
Liskeard Athletic host Millbrook with the reverse fixtures set for the Easter weekend.
Spare weekends have been set aside from March 8 to April 12 to cope with the usual postponements, before the final round of fixtures are over the Easter weekend.
Bodmin against Dobwalls and Launceston versus Callington are both part of the Hoppers weekend which attracts huge crowd, and they are both set for Saturday, April 19, the day after Liskeard’s trip down to Millbrook.