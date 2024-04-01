ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST
LAUNCESTON Reserves’ hopes of survival took a big blow on Saturday as they were beaten by their Millbrook counterparts.
With Sticker Reserves also in action at Saltash United, it was a big day for both, but by the end, Sticker are now six points clear with eight games remaining. At Pennygillam, Millbrook eased to a 4-0 victory with goals coming from Jay Hagen-Glassup (2), Abubacar Balde and William Larsen.
Coming off, Launceston would have hoped for a favour from the in-form Ashes, but Sticker left the Waterways Stadium with a 4-2 success of their own courtesy of a hat-trick from Haiden Chapman and one from defender Andrew Avery.
Bottom side Altarnun were denied the chance to build on their back-to-back victories as their home clash with Gunnislake was postponed, as was Torpoint Athletic Thirds’ date with visiting St Austell Reserves.
Callington Town Reserves also moved further clear of the bottom two after surprising fifth-placed Saltash Borough.
Although the game was level at 1-1 at the break with Fin Skews the home scorer, before Cally added two in the first seven minutes of the second half through James Brenton and Will Searle.
George Soper got the Borough equaliser 37 minutes in.
St Mawgan continued their pursuit of the runners-up spot as they won 3-1 at mid-table Polperro.
Craig Allen was the star of the show for the North Cornwall side with a hat-trick, while Ethan Gwillam kept up his fine individual form with the Greens goal to make it 2-1.
DIVISION ONE EAST
Just three of the six scheduled games in Division One East went ahead.
Games between Boscastle and Nanpean Rovers and Looe Town and Torpoint Athletic Thirds were postponed, while St Columb Major handed Kilkhampton a home walkover.
Leaders Foxhole Stars bounced back from consecutive away draws as they put seven past visiting St Newlyn East.
Cam Bidgood helped himself to a hat-trick with Benn Bould, Dan Ball, Andrew Butler and Courtney Rowe also on target.
St Newlyn East grabbed a late consolation through Jake Watson.
St Minver bounced back from their first defeat of the season to ease past top-four hopefuls St Blazey Reserves at Trewint Lane.
The Blues took the lead in the first half through Ed Green’s penalty after Callum Wilson was brought down, before they went 2-0 up just before the break through Jordan Stone’s header from a Steve Wootton corner.
After the break top-scorer Sam Brown came to the fore as he first rounded the keeper before tapping in, and he did similar soon after following a Jon May throughball.
St Minver were due to visit second-placed Newquay Reserves last night (Tuesday) and are at leaders Foxhole on Saturday.
Mid-table Wadebridge Town Reserves got a useful three points on the board as they beat visiting Roche 2-0.
DIVISION TWO EAST
JUST one match went ahead in the third-tier as Lifton won 2-0 at Mevagissey in a tight encounter.
The home side were the better side in the first half, but were undone on the half-hour when man of the match Will Finnimore placed a superb free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner.
The visitors were then thankful to a brilliant header off the line by Blair Vanstone to keep the scoreline the same into the break.
Lifton were improved after the restart, but it took until the final ten minutes to make it more comfortable as sub Dan Altaan latched on to a ball over the top by Ralph Finnimore, before the winger got past the defender and placed a shot into the corner.