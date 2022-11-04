Top weekend of rugby action ahead
Another Saturday means another day of rugby union across the region with plenty to play for at both ends of different divisions.
In Regional One South West, Launceston welcome mid-table Ivybridge to Polson Bridge (3pm) looking to move away from the bottom four.
The hosts have won just two of their eight outings so far, both on home soil against Old Centralians and Drybrook, but already have done five of their 11 away trips.
Last Saturday they impressed for long spells at Exmouth before going down 22-12.
Ivybridge arrive with four wins and as many defeats, but like most teams are much better on home soil.
Last season saw both teams succeed away from home, with the All Blacks running out 59-33 winners back in January.
Launceston have had an interesting week on the selection front.
Prop Andy Knight is away this weekend and is replaced by Alex Bartlett which means Mitch Hawken switches to tight-head.
In the second row, Leion Cole is fit enough to start and is partnered by Charlie Brown with Ed Dudden dropping out.
With Charlie Tummon back at university, George Bone still not fit to play and Lloyd Duke having to play out of position in the centre, lock Jake Crabb will start at six with Tom Bottoms, now back from New Zealand, lining up at openside.
In the backs, it’s the same as last week besides Duke partnering player/coach Ryan Westren in the centre.
There is a new face on the bench in the shape of on-loan Plymouth Albion prop Ethan Pearce-Cowley.
Launceston v Ivybridge: James Tucker, Archie Dinnis, Ryan Westren, Lloyd Duke, Dan Pearce, Tom Sandercock, Adam Collings; Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Leion Cole, Charlie Brown, Jake Crabb, Tom Bottoms, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Rhys Carpenter, Corey Jenkinson.
Counties One Western West
BUDE were picked off easily by in-form Bideford and have another tricky assignment tomorrow when they head down to Penzance to take on high-flying Pirates Amateurs.
Both sides were in the old Cornwall and Devon League last season with Pirates taking the title by two points from Topsham, with Bude enjoying a solid season in fourth.
As part of the league restructure, the top five from that division were installed into the new Counties One Western West.
Pirates, Cullompton and Topsham make up the top three at present while Plymstock are doing okay in mid-table.
Bude have two wins to their name, both at home, but with Paignton winning last weekend, have dropped to second bottom.
The Bencoolen Meadow outfit will travel in more hope than expectation with several players once again missing.
They are able to recall Ben Hancock at flanker but are without several players due to injury.
Shaun Andrew moves from the second row to prop with Chris Hill coming in to partner veteran Will Kingdon.
In the backs, Will Pharo is again at fly-half with Charlie Watton and Olly Denford making up the midfield.
Bude at Pirates Amateurs: Luke Wilson, George Hodgson, Olly Denford, Charlie Watton, Jack Horwell, Will Pharo, Ben Westaway; Shaun Andrew, Rory Mead, Chris Allin, Chris Hill, Will Kingdon, Ben Hancock, Finley Fry, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Alex Robinson, Patrick Marks, TBC.
Counties Two Cornwall
AFTER dismantling Veor last week, Saltash face the acid test in their quest for promotion when they make the long trip down to St Ives.
Both clubs have 100% winning records with the Ashes, who are averaging over 70 points a game, a point ahead.
Saltash at St Ives: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, Matt Coker, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Rob Walsh, Ben Hocking, Billy Dover.
Elsewhere in the division, Bodmin have been given a home walkover by fifth-placed Redruth Seconds, who are unable to raise a side, while out of form Liskeard-Looe head to the team directly below them in the table, third bottom Camborne School of Mines.
Counties Three Cornwall
LAUNCESTON Castles have the weekend off due to Camelford’s withdrawal, meaning the Post area focus will be at Bencoolen Meadow as the two bottom clubs collide.
Both Bude Seconds and Redruth Albany are yet to pick up a point from their six outings, so somebody’s zero must go.
Bude have been competitive in certain and are able to name a 21-man squad while Albany have conceded on average, 80 points a game.
Bude Seconds: Jake Weeks, Michael Jones, Alfie Craddock, Troy Reddicliffe, Tom Drew, Bear Innes, Mark Beckly; Nick Waterson, Martin George, Jacob Rundell, Bertie Seggons, Will Hockridge (capt), Jordan Hill, Dec Smale. Replacements: Richard Martyn, Andrew Sillifant, Dan Snell, Darren Pilot, Bryn Morgan, Aaron Humphries.
