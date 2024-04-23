Tuesday, April 23
Western League, Premier Division (7.30pm): Bridgwater Utd v Barnstaple Tn, Saltash Utd v Shepton Mallet, Torpoint Ath v Helston Ath, Welton Rov v Ilfracombe Tn.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (7.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Dobwalls, Launceston v Callington Tn, Truro City v Penzance (at Penzance).
St Piran League, Premier East: Callington Tn v Altarnun, Sticker v St Austell.
Premier West: Falmouth Tn v St Day, Helston Ath v Mullion, Illogan RBL v Pendeen Rov, Perranwell v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v Hayle, St Just v Mousehole, Wendron Utd v Porthleven.
Division One East: Foxhole Stars v St Blazey, Roche v St Newlyn East, St Columb Major v Newquay, St Minver v Boscastle.
Division One West: Praze-an-Beeble v St Ives Tn.
Division Two East: Calstock v Bodmin Tn, St Dennis v Gorran.
Division Two West: Mawnan v Falmouth Utd.
Division Three East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Looe Tn, Gunnislake v Bude Tn, Lostwithiel v Lanreath.
Division Four West: Dropship v Frogpool & Cusgarne.
North Devon League, Intermediate One: Shamwickshire Rovers Res v Morwenstow.