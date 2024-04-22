By Robbie Morris at The Every Active Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Clevedon Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 0
TORPOINT Athletic secured a superb point at play-off chasing Clevedon Town on Saturday, and even had a penalty from Ryan Richards saved.
The Cornishmen started well and Darren Hicks broke clear of The Seasiders defence, but his shot was blocked by keeper James Dunn.
Clevedon then got on top with Owen Punselie’s deflected shot being tipped around the post by Ryan Rickard.
The Torpoint keeper then superbly denied Punselie again from 20 yards before Syd Camper’s free-kick from the edge of the area went inches over.
Sol Kent had the Somerset’s final chance of the half, but his header went wide.
Torpoint improved as an attacking force after the break, and just after the hour CJ Pritchard fired just wide.
On the 70th minute, Torpoint’s Darren Hicks is brought down in the area by Callum Kingdom and the referee points to the spot. Ryan Richards takes the penalty, but is saved by Dunn diving to his right.
The hosts pushed in the final 15 minutes to find a winner, but great defending and goal keeping kept the Blues at bay.
Even in the fifth minute of stoppage time Sam Beresford is through, but Rickard pulled off a fine double save.
There was still time for Torpoint’s Isaac McCue to receive a second yellow card, but it was five points, and three clean sheets in a week for Dean Cardew’s men.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Rory Simmons (Josh Pope 67), Dom Murray, Owen Haslam, Sam Hillson, Elliot Crawford, Ryan Smith, Jack Wood (Mike Lucas 84), CJ Pritchard (Ryan Richards 68), Darren Hicks, Isaac McCue. Subs not used: Callum Holder, Josh Mills.
Man of the match: Ryan Rickard (Torpoint Athletic).