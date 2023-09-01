THE MID-CORNWALL grass track motor sport racing club are running a two-day British championship event tomorrow and Sunday at the Roche Boarded Circuit.
The event was due to take place three weeks ago but heavy rain in the build-up to it forced the postponement.
The club's only option for a rescheduling date was this weekend, which clashes with the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff, and while that has seen one or two of the original entrants drop out, it has also enabled one or two others to take part.
There are seven titles up for grabs in the British Youth and Pre-75 Championships tomorrow.
In the Intermediates, Hayden Watts will be hoping to improve on his second-place finish behind Zak Batey last year, but the one to beat is probably Cooper Rushden, who is bidding to complete a clean sweep of youth championship titles.
Oliver Bovingdon is one of the favourites for the Junior Championship, with Archie Rolph and Finlay Theobald also having strong claims.
Last year's runner-up Charlie Dowd will be hoping to win the Auto-Cadet championship, and is also in the frame for the Cadet title.
John Cox is set for a busy day defending his two Pre-75 crowns - in the 500s and 350s, while Phil Ranson will be chasing glory in the Pre-75 250s.
The Old and New Sidecars provide the support racing.
On Sunday, Tony Atkin (500s) will be the only reigning champion to defend his crown in the British Upright Championship, with both Luke Harris (350s) and Richard Warry (250s) absent.
Atkin is seeking a hat-tick of 500s victories, while there are also 350 and 250 classes.
The 1,000cc sidecars provide the main support on Sunday, while 250s, GT140s and Quads complete the programme.
The Boarded circuit is at Trebilcock Farm, Roche, PL26 8LF. Admission is £10, with under-16s free. Racing starts on both days at 12 noon.