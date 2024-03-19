Saturday, March 16
National League One: Leicester Lions 29 Taunton Titans 21, Plymouth Albion 18 Richmond 10.
National League Two, West: Bournville 46 Camborne 35, Dudley Kingswinford 35 Hornets 40, Exeter Uni 29 Newport 24, Loughborough 10 Dings Crusaders 43, Luctonians 8 Clifton 10, Old Redcliffians 38 Chester 29, Redruth 23 Hinckley 23
Regional One South West: Launceston 6 Devonport Services 26, Matson 10 Brixham 21, Lydney 24 Chew Valley 42, Okehampton 8 Barnstaple 45, Ivybridge 20 Exmouth 11, St Austell 41 Weston-super-Mare 24.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton 23 Newton Abbot 21, Sidmouth 44 Cullompton 13, Teignmouth 21 Crediton 22, Topsham 38 Chard 5, Truro 10 Burnham-on-Sea 3, Wadebridge Camels 35 Wellington 15.
Counties One Western West: Pirates Amateurs 34 Kingsbridge 17, Plymstock Albion Oaks 59 Falmouth 17, St Ives 10 Paignton 29, Tavistock 16 Bideford 18, Tiverton v Bude - home walkover, Wiveliscombe 20 Penryn 29.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 5 Redruth Seconds 32, Helston v St Austell Seconds - postponed, Illogan Park 10 Perranporth 48, Liskeard-Looe 60 Camborne SoM 0, Newquay Hornets 7 Saltash 62, St Just 28 Veor 20.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds 0 Wadebridge Camels Seconds 78, Falmouth Seconds v Camborne Seconds - home walkover, Hayle 31 Launceston Castles 0, Redruth Albany 3 St Agnes 19, Roseland 29 Lankelly-Fowey 0, Saltash Seconds v St Austell Thirds - home walkover.
Sunday, March 17
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v Devonport Services, Bude v Topsham, Launceston v Helston - all matches postponed.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West): Camborne v Paignton - away walkover, Exeter Saracens v Teignmouth - postponed, Sidmouth 5 Withycombe 8, Truro 10 Okehampton 13.