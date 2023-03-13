Saturday, March 11
Guinness Six Nations: Italy 17 Wales 29, England 10 France 53.
Gallagher English Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24 Newcastle Falcons 5.
Championship: Cornish Pirates 31 Coventry 26.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 27 Rams 24, Taunton Titans 35 Darlington Mowden Park 26.
National League Two, West: Clifton 26 Barnstaple 3, Exeter University 22 Dings Crusaders 28, Redruth 7 Leicester Lions 33.
Regional One South West: Brixham 20 Weston-super-Mare 26, Devonport Services 24 Lydney 17, Drybrook 28 Chew Valley 33, Exmouth 25 Ivybridge 18, LAUNCESTON 20 Camborne 39, Okehampton 19 Old Centralians 17.
Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion 15 Wellington 30, Chard 22 Wadebridge Camels 18, Crediton 34 Truro 12, Newton Abbot 33 Sidmouth 25, North Petherton 13 St Austell 26, Sherborne 17 Teignmouth 36.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 6 Cullompton 41, Falmouth 14 Plymstock Albion Oaks 19, Kingsbridge 33 BUDE 10, Paignton 43 Penryn 43, Pirates Amateurs 24 Topsham 43, Wiveliscombe 10 Tiverton 17.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 7 Saltash 72, Helston 29 Newquay Hornets 0, Illogan Park v Liskeard-Looe - home walkover, Redruth II 5 Hayle 31, St Austell II 20 St Ives 25, Veor 55 Bodmin 26.
Counties Three Cornwall: BUDE II v St Just - postponed, Camborne II 53 LAUNCESTON CASTLES 5, Lankelly-Fowey 32 St Agnes 24, Wadebridge Camels II 63 Redruth Albany 5.
Sunday, March 12
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Camborne v BUDE - postponed, Exeter Athletic Dakota v LAUNCESTON 0.